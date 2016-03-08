Exclusive: Why AC Milan could not sign Quincy Promes
25 August at 09:55Calciomercato exclusively understand that AC Milan missed out on signing Quincy Promes because of high demands from Spartak Moscow and signed Samu Castillejo because of that.
Promes is a full-fledged Dutch international and has made 28 times for the Dutch national team, scoring five times. He joined Spartak Moscow in the summer of 2014 for a fee of 15 million euros. He has made over 100 appearances for the club since then.
Calciomercato's Fabrizio Romano understands that Spartak Moscow's excessive demands for the player meant AC Milan had to turn their attention to signing Samu Castillejo from Villarreal.
Spartak Moscow had demanded a fee of 30 million euros for Promes and had rejected Milan's attempts to sign the player on an initial loan deal as well. The rossoneri felt that the demands were too big for them to meet.
Roma had also been linked with a move for Promes.
Castillejo's purchase was good enough for Milan to unlock the sale of Carlos Bacca and that is another reason why they went ahead with the signing of the Spaniard.
