Exclusive: Why AC Milan refused to sign Ceballos as he nears Arsenal move

23 July at 09:45
Dani Ceballos will not be a new AC Milan player. But he was close because in the first mission of Maldini, Massara and Boban in Madrid more than a month ago, there was also talk about the Spanish U21 international, in addition to Theo Hernandez.

Milan asked for Ceballos since the player had already received strong signals from the beginning of June even without the Europa League. The Rossoneri project and the weight of history did the rest and Ceballos would have gladly accepted Milan.

The real problem on that front, however, was the transfer formula. Seeing him as a protagonist at the European Under-21 Championship, Real Madrid chose to release him only on a dry loan, without any right or obligation of redemption.

The Rossoneri thought of it, memorized it but then chose other paths. The reason? Elliott does not want to exploit any player on a dry loan and then return him to other clubs. They want to buy themselves to create a project on individual purchases. Negotiations for Ceballos had to stop and eventually, the player understood and chose Arsenal, with the English club open to a dry loan deal for one year.
Fabrizio Romano

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.