Exclusive: Why AC Milan won't sign this highly rated South American star

10 November at 09:25
Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan are looking to back away from signing River Plate's starlet Exequiel Palacios.

Currently 20, Palacios is a midfielder by trade and is a product of River Plate's youth academy. He has appeared 27 times for the senior River team ever since he made his debut last January for the club. This season, he has made eight appearances so far.

Our transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Milan are ready to back away from Palacios, despite having initiated contact with the player, his agents and the club some days ago.

But the rossoneri have made their intent very clear- they won't invest in him because of a high asking rate and because they've already decided to sign Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo.

Palacios is in the sights of Real Madrid now, with the rossoneri having taken a step back. Paqueta's signing has made sure that they back away from signing any other South American in the winter transfer window.

