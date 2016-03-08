Exclusive: Why Conte cannot free himself for Real Madrid or AC Milan jobs

When a coach of the level of Antonio Conte is free, many teams are tempted. He becomes a ghost, as they know at Milanello when last year many hoped for the former Juventus coach to take over after Vincenzo Montella, instead of Gennaro Gattuso.



And after the fierce criticism targeted at Gattuso for his team's 0-1 loss against Inter in the derby on Sunday, the name of Conte has begun circulating once again, with many fans dreaming of him on the Rossoneri bench.



However, there is a fundamental problem. Conte today does not wait for a call from Milan because he has no intention of backtracking his contract.



Antonio has, in fact, left Chelsea in very bad conditions. His agreement with the English club is still valid until June 2019 and there has been no clearing in recent weeks with President Abramovich. Conte wants his 10.8 million salary until the end of the season, no discounts or deals for a severance payment after the break with the club and especially the fact that current coach Maurizio Sarri arrived during the time of Chelsea' preparation for the ongoing season.



This is a problem for Milan, because, without agreements with Chelsea, Conte cannot free himself immediately, but only or more easily in June. This was also studied by Real Madrid lawyers, with the Los Blancos expressing interest in the manager, but they have been informed of this and could more likely choose a Zidane-bis solution like Guti or Solar.



Thus said, Conte is not free for now, as the tug of war with Chelsea continues. If Milan want to chase the 49-year-old again, as done by the management of the Chinese ownership a year ago, it will be easier to try and secure him for the 2019/2020 season.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov