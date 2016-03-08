Federico Zanon confirms for our page that the Nerazzurri have had a lot of smoke, but not a lot of fire: there was talk on Betis - who now want to bet on Rafinha - while Besiktas have also made a move, but it looks like the offer is not satisfactory neither to the Beneamata, nor to Mario.

There is a bigger issue: Inter want to sell, and want to do so at a price not lower than €26.7 million so as to avoid posting a loss.

It’s unlikely to see this happen in the next 24 hours - the Turkish window closes then too - which is why the talk has turned to getting a loan with obligation to buy.

The club buying Joao Mario would, therefore, have to guarantee at least €18.1m (amortisation has been factored in) to Inter.

The final option would be a straight loan, like what happened with West Ham last season. Mario would not be on Inter’s wage bill (he earns €5m a year), but he would once again have to go through this process upon his return.