Exclusive: Why Inter are yet to announce new Skriniar contract
03 April at 21:30Serie A giants Inter Milan are yet to announce the contract extension of Milan Skriniar as the player is on the verge of changing his agent, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Skriniar has previously been linked with moves to the two Manchester clubs and both Barcelona and Real Madrid. He has been one of Inter's most important and consistent players over the last two seasons, ever since he arrived from Sampdoria.
We exclusively understand that while Inter have all but agreed a new contract for Skriniar, they are taking time to announce it because Skriniar is dealing a situation of changing his agent.
That won't impact the new contract, which will see Skriniar earn 1 million euros more than he got in the previous one. It will end in the summer of 2023.
The deal is basically done, but Inter are taking their time to avoid FFP complications and to make sure that Skriniar is comfortable enough when he has his new agent.
