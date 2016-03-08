Inter avoided getting honeytrapped over a talented midfielder this season,

His name? William Carvalho, who ended up at Real Betis for €17 million, plus €8 more in bonuses.

Inter had, in fact, a number of players offered by Sporting Lisbon, not just the West Ham target.

Carvalho was the right kind of fit for the Milanese side: they wanted someone physical and with technique, a little bit like Mousa Dembélé, but younger (he is 26).

So what was the problem?

Romano writes that Carvalho could have tried to free himself of his deal and move to Milan on a Bosman. Yet Piero Ausilio backed out, because Sporting have a record of complaining to FIFA and have asked for a total €54.7 million in damages from other clubs over this.

Inter didn’t need another financial problem, and consequently stayed away.

Fabrizio Romano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte