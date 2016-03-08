Why did Juventus take a step back in their pursuit of Paul Pogba?

Asked about Pogba recently, Giuseppe Marotta said that “We don’t love player returns, but Pogba [and Morata] are exceptions.”

Boom, it looked like the Bianconeri were up for recruiting their former star, who is beefing with José Mourinho right now, being demoted from the post of vice-captain and calling out his Coach for not using more attacking tactics at Old Trafford.

Yet soon after Fabio Paratici - who doesn’t speak often, so when he does he generally has something significant to communicate - backtracked, saying that “Until he [Pogba] is a Manchester United player, it’s best not to talk about it.”

But there’s more: the two clubs get on very well, and Juventus don’t want to ruin that. The Bianconeri tried to open talks in the summer, and United weren’t interested. Juve are waiting to hear from agent Mino Raiola, but have no offer lined up.

Moreover, a massive sum would be needed to make Pogba’s return a reality, and Cristiano Ronaldo was very expensive indeed.