Exclusive: why Juventus don’t want to sign this Arsenal star for free
03 October at 15:55Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey was offered to Juventus a few weeks ago. The contract of the Arsenal midfielder expires at the end of the season and the Old Lady is one of the club that could potentially afford the signing of the Welshman who is going to demand a huge contract should he leave North London as a free agent at the end of the season.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the Bianconeri are currently not interested in signing the Wales international due to the high economic demands of the player and his entourage.
Ramsey is one of the players that the Serie A giants are monitoring although they are not open to spend crazy money for the player’s wages and for the commissions of his entourage.
Juventus, however, are not the only club interested in signing Ramsey. The 27-year-old is also tracked by AC Milan in Serie A while Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United are reportedly willing to extend the player’s stay in the Premier League offering the player a contract in January when Ramsey will be able to sign with any other club and leave Arsenal for nothing at the end of the current campaign.
Go to comments