Exclusive: why Juventus refused to sign Arsenal target in January
07 February at 10:30Juventus were in talks to sign Braga starlet Francisco Tricao in the January transfer window. The Portuguese starlet shined in the U-19 European Championship last year and his agent Jorge Mendes had offered him to Juventus and Napoli in the winter transfer window.
Fabio Paratici is a big admirer of the talented attacking midfielder and an agreement with Braga was close to being reached. The Portuguese club wanted € 2 million for the player loan plus € 13 million as an option to buy. The Black-and-Whites, however, opted not to invest so much money on this promising footballer who was also offered to Napoli with the same conditions.
The Azzurri did also decide not to make any official bid for the 19-year-old who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal. The Gunners know Braga's conditions now. Tricano can still leave Braga after that Juve and Napoli refused to sign him.
