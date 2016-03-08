Exclusive: why Kessie was not called up for Juventus game

The news took everyone by surprise; Franck Kessie was excluded from the list of called up players for Milan's clash with Juventus on Sunday evening.



From the club, it emerges that the choice was of technical character but there were also other reasons for the exclusion from Pioli.



According to what CalcioMercato.Com has learned, in fact, the Ivorian was late for one of the training sessions this week at Milanello. That lack of respect was not tolerated by Pioli, so much so that the manager had an argument with the midfielder.



Amongst the main topics of accusations towards the midfielder was also that the midfielders attitude was not good enough for the delicate preparations ahead of the big game against Juventus, but also lack of physical and mental brilliance.



A small situation that opens up different scenarios for January: Kessie is not considered untouchable and if a bid of more than 25 million arrives, Milan would consider it.

