Exclusive: why Mandzukic rejected Man Utd summer move

Mario Mandzukic rejected to join Manchester United last summer, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano claims the Croatian star was José Mourinho's top summer priority during the last transfer window but the player refused to leave Juventus after a meeting with Max Allegri.



Mourinho had promised Mandzukic an improved salary. The Croat is on a € 3.5 million-a-year deal but the Premier League giants would have paid the former Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid star more than € 5 million-a-year.



Allegri, however, told the 32-year-old that he will once again play a vital part in Juventus' campaign this season and that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo would not reduce his playing game in the current campaign. Now Juventus could offer Mandzukic a new contract.