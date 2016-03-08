Milan’s fans have been thrown into chaos a little bit with the

According to calciomercato correspondent Federico Albrizio, this has prevented teams like Arsena, Monaco and PSG from signing Ricardo Rodriguez. The Swiss international was coming off a decent World Cup and was attracting some interest.

Leonardo - who has taken over as sporting director - even went as far as to say that “some leagues’ [transfer windows] are open and we’ll see if there are any particular requests” when quizzed about the former Wolfsburg player.

Yet Strinic’s situation - he could have to rest for a minimum of three-four months because of cardiac hypetrophy, which could reveal a dangerous congenital condition - has forced the Rossoneri to keep Rodriguez, who was acquired for €18 last summer.

This could also mean Diego Laxalt playing back there, though the former Inter signing was mostly used as an attacking wingback and central midfielder by Genoa. His defensive play is weaker, further justyfing why someone like R-Rod will stay in Milan.

@Albri_Fede90, adapted by @EdoDalmonte