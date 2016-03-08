Exclusive: Why Napoli star Hamsik rejected Borussia Dortmund offer

03 February at 11:25
Napoli star Marek Hamsik is set to fly to China tomorrow to hold a medical and sign his contract with Dalian Yifang, Calciomercato exclusively understand.

While Hamsik had talked up his possible exit from the partenopei last summer and had said that he wants to leave, but he ended up staying. But now, he is set for a move to China with a switch all but done.

Our transfer correspondent Fabrizio Romano exclusively understands Borussia Dortmund had an offer rejected for the Slovakian before Dalian got their offer accepted and have now edged very close to completing the move.

The reason why the offer was rejected is that Hamsik didn't want to play for any other club in Europe except for Napoli and it was done as a mark of respect for the partenopei.

With the Chinese transfer market set to close later in the month, Hamsik will travel to China tomorrow to undergo a medical at Dalian, with Napoli set to receive 15 million euros plus bonuses in the deal.

Hamsik's contract will see him earn 9 million euros a season on a 3-year-deal.

