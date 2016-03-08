Exclusive: Wigan full-back wants AC Milan move amid interest - the situation
20 January at 10:40Work in progress on the market for AC Milan. In addition to the attack, the Rossoneri have also been active on the full-back front, looking at low-cost solutions as Ricardo Rodriguez is destined to leave the club before the transfer window ends.
A low-cost experienced player or a promising youngster? The Milan directors have probed many ideas, but Wigan's Antonee Robinson is an approved one by the management, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano states. 22 years old, great potential and a reasonable price.
The American would be able to benefit from playing with Theo Hernandez, who has been a smashing success for the Rossoneri this season. As we have learned, he has already said yes to a move to the San Siro side, although the operation has been put on stand-by for now.
Obviously, everything depends on Rodriguez and the deal with Fenerbahçe, currently blocked by the Financial Fair Play. Robinson is on the list, but for now, he will have to wait.
