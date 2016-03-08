Inter, will the real Godin please stand up?

Antonio Conte has brought a new wave of enthusiasm and confidence around Appiano Gentile, there is no doubting that. Hunger, drive, passion and a desire to win, the mark of champions!And speaking of champions, a man whom was reffered to by Conte himself as the only player to have 'won anything' in this current Inter mob, Diego Godin, is currently the weak link.Among the issues to be improved, this three-man defense, the technician's trademark, still leaves some doubts. In addition to Skriniar, Diego Godin has not been very convincing. In the ten seasonal presences, in fact, the mighty Uruguayan defender has showed signs of uncertainty and gaps .For the former Atletico man, there are several mitigating factors:First of all the tactical novelty, for a player who has been used for years in a four-man defense. Added to this is the injury that forced him to miss the season debut with Lecce. And yet, except for a few handfuls of games - especially the derby and the match against Udinese - Diego's performance has been subdued.Just rewind the tape to Parma, Karamoh made him turn his head at San Siro, punishing two of his mistakes with as many goals. A similar scene was seen at the Camp Nou, where Suarez was left him for dead; and in Dortmund, where Hakimi and Brandt deadly exploited him twice .The match against Dortmund rings still. Precisely the scenario in which Diego's experience and charisma should have jumped to the forefront. It has not happened, but for Inter it remains a pillar. Conte confirmed this in one of his outlets, underlining his leadership. The same that accompanies him in the national team, where instead he remains impeccable.Diego does not stop, he works with his head down : "There is a lot of difference between the three and four defense," he explained. "But I continue to work, I try to adapt".In Italy, we are waiting to see the real Godin.Anthony Privetera