Exclusive: Wolves still dream of Milan's Kessie
20 October at 10:15In the summer transfer window, Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers were linked consistently with AC Milan's Ivorian central midfielder Franck Kessie.
Kessie had been linked with a move away from the Rossoneri but ultimately stayed with the club, despite the interest from other clubs.
Now, CalcioMercato understand that Wolves are still keen on a deal for Kessie and will try to sign him, once again, in the January transfer window.
