Exclusive: Wolves still dream of Milan's Kessie

In the summer transfer window, Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers were linked consistently with AC Milan's Ivorian central midfielder Franck Kessie.Kessie had been linked with a move away from the Rossoneri but ultimately stayed with the club, despite the interest from other clubs.Now, CalcioMercato understand that Wolves are still keen on a deal for Kessie and will try to sign him, once again, in the January transfer window.For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.