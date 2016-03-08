Exclusive: Wolves still dream of Milan's Kessie

20 October at 10:15
In the summer transfer window, Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers were linked consistently with AC Milan's Ivorian central midfielder Franck Kessie.

Kessie had been linked with a move away from the Rossoneri but ultimately stayed with the club, despite the interest from other clubs.

Now, CalcioMercato understand that Wolves are still keen on a deal for Kessie and will try to sign him, once again, in the January transfer window.

