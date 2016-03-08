Exclusve: Bacca's agent helping Villarreal sign AC Milan striker
07 August at 19:30Calciomercato understand that the agent of AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca has been in constant contact with Villarreal in an attempt to help them match the rossoneri's valuation for the striker.
Rino Gattuso has previously confirmed that he will not force Bacca to stay at Milan and he will be allowed to leave the club this summer.
Calciomercato understand that Bacca's agent Sergio Barila wants Bacca to leave and he has been in constant touch with Villarreal to help them thrash out a deal for the Colombian striker.
Milan have already rejected an offer of 8 million euros from Villarreal for Bacca and will sell the player if only the offer matches their valuation. And Barila is desperate to help his player seal a transfer in the coming few days.
Bacca has recently turned down big offers from Turkey and China and he only wants a move to Villarreal.
