Expert warns stadiums could be closed until October - the situation

With the Serie A season yet to be completed, there have been many rumours in recent weeks as to how it will be finished. The current plan is to resume the season in early May, playing the final games in the summer now that the Euros have been postponed.

However, as the situation remains very uncertain, this plan could be altered or potentially even scrapped if need be. In an interview with La Repubblica ( via IlBianconero.com ), Professor of hygiene in Pisa and world-renowned epidemiologist Pierluigi Lopalco shared his thoughts on the matter.

"The Minister of Sports said that the seaosn could resume in early May, with open doors or behind closed doors. But what are we talking about? Before October, I think it will be impossible to get people back to the stadium.

"My prediction is that the restrictive measures will last at least until the summer- We will go back to work, to go out, but everything will have to be done very calmly and cautiously," he stated.





In other words, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming months. However, it's certain the sports will have to come second.

There are expectations, then there are numbers. Dramatic. Italy counts those who are gone, those in intensive care, those who continue to get sick. And no, there is no place for football. Nor must there be. Certainly, the Coronavirus emergency has brought a halt to life all over the world.