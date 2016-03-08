Explained: De Ligt's release clause at Juventus
17 July at 09:15Matthijs de Ligt arrived in Turin yesterday evening as he is just a step away from completing a move from Dutch side Ajax. De Ligt was being chased by a number of top clubs, Barcelona and PSG included, but eventually decided to move to the Bianconeri.
There had been reports of a release clause in the Dutch starlet's contract, which is now said to be set at 150 million euros. However, this clause will not come into effect for two years, until 2021, giving the Serie A side two years guaranteed of the Dutch defender and, by then, if the club have been successful enough in terms of competitions and financially, they will be able to give him a new deal to eliminate the clause.
Juventus fans are ready to welcome their new defender, who is likely to form the foundation of the club's defence for the future; with Leonardo Bonucci declining in ability and Giorgio Chiellini with a rather worrying injury record. It is no secret that De Ligt can be a protagonist for the side this season as the club make another assault on the Champions League.
