Why Torreira is the perfect addition to Emery’s Arsenal squad

As far as the vast majority of success-starved Arsenal fans are concerned, their club has yet to replace legendary midfielder Patrick Vieira, who departed no less than 13 years ago. Indeed, one of the main reasons for their resentment towards the recently departed Arsène Wenger was his apparent refusal to sign a top class central midfielder with the ability to stamp his authority on matches against the very highest calibre of opponent.



Now, if recent reports from English and Italian media sources are correct, the Gunners are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Sampdoria star Lucas Torreira for a fee in the region of €30 million. Unai Emery, aided by head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, is wasting no time in making the additions he deems necessary in order to make the club a competitive Premier League force again.



The 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength over the course of the past two seasons, working under the tutelage of Blucerchiati coach Marco Giampaolo. Indeed, he has established himself as one of the most consistent midfielders in Serie A, where he is admired by heavyweights such as Juventus, Napoli and Inter. However, it seems that he is destined to finalise a move to North London once Uruguay are eliminated from this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.



Despite his relative lack of experience at the very top level of world football, it is clear that Torreira has all the attributes required to be a success at the Emirates Stadium. Truth be told, he is everything that Wenger’s midfield has been sorely lacking throughout the past decade. Despite initially being touted as the man who would solve those problems, Granit Xhaka is not a defensive midfielder. In fact, his dynamism and tendency to roam into more advanced positions means that he may well prove to be an ideal partner for Torreira in Emery’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system.



Gunners fans can sleep easy knowing that Torreira will hassle and harass opposition midfielders, affording them very little time on the ball. His attitude is exemplary and will give maximum effort to help ensure that Arsenal are back challenging for major honours. If his addition is a sign of things to come under Emery’s stewardship, then there is absolutely no reason why his appointment cannot be hailed as an absolute masterstroke by much maligned CEO Ivan Gazidis.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)