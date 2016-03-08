'F... Sarri ball', Chelsea boss reacts to chants of Blues fans - video

19 February at 17:10
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was hugely criticized by the Blues' fans during last night's FA Cup clash lost against Manchester United at the Stamford Bridge. Some of them chanted: "Fu... Sarri ball" and during the post-match press conference, the Italian tactician was asked if he had heard them and what he thinks about that.

His response became viral but did not make Chelsea fans any happier about the situation as the Blues are currently out of the top four and are out from the FA Cup.

Watch Sarri's reaction in the video below:



 


 

