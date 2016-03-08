FA CUP: Ancelotti out after losing derby to Liverpool
05 January at 20:30Carlo Ancelotti, the new Everton manager, had gone with a full-strength lineup for his sides third round FA CUP clash with city rivals Liverpool. Unfortunately for the former Napoli coach, he saw his side fall short.
After creating chances during a first-half that they could claim to have had the better of, Everton flatlined after the interval, barely laying a glove on their rivals.
Everton would have felt confident going into the fixture as well as their 8000 travelling fans, after seeing a watered-down Liverpool lineup.
It would prove to be a false dawn. They were clear chances, none more so than Mason Holgate’s header from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick. Holgate simply ran through a static Liverpool defensive line but his free header was straight at Adrián.
The pivoting point in the fixture came as Klopp made a change, sending on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield and asking Jones to push further forward. Almost immediately, the youngster made his mark, scoring the winner and further enhancing the notion of Klopp's midas touch.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments