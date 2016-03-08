FA CUP: Ancelotti out after losing derby to Liverpool

Carlo Ancelotti, the new Everton manager, had gone with a full-strength lineup for his sides third round FA CUP clash with city rivals Liverpool. Unfortunately for the former Napoli coach, he saw his side fall short.After creating chances during a first-half that they could claim to have had the better of, Everton flatlined after the interval, barely laying a glove on their rivals.Everton would have felt confident going into the fixture as well as their 8000 travelling fans, after seeing a watered-down Liverpool lineup.It would prove to be a false dawn. They were clear chances, none more so than Mason Holgate’s header from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick. Holgate simply ran through a static Liverpool defensive line but his free header was straight at Adrián.The pivoting point in the fixture came as Klopp made a change, sending on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield and asking Jones to push further forward. Almost immediately, the youngster made his mark, scoring the winner and further enhancing the notion of Klopp's midas touch.Anthony Privetera