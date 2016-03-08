Fabbricini: ‘Postpone all Serie A games'

FIGC commissioner Roberto Fabbricini believes the Lega Serie A should postpone the entire matchday 1 after the Genoa bridge collapse.



Games of Samp (v. Fiorentina) and Genoa (v. AC Milan) have been postponed but Fabbricini believes the same should happen with the rest of Serie A games as state funerals are going to take place on Saturday while the Italian government has declared two days of national mourning over the week-end.



“It’s legitimate to postpone games of Genoa clubs after what happened. It’s a very sad situation for the entire nation and I think it would be fair to postpone the entire matchday. It would be a good opportunity to think about what happened and to understand that our lives are hainging bya thread.”

