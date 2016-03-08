Fabian Ruiz, Ceballos and Puscas: Here is the U21 Euro Top XI

fabian ruiz, spagna u21, urlo, gioia, 2019
02 July at 19:00
The European U21 Championship has just ended with Spain prevailing over Germany in the final and UEFA have announced the top XI of the tournament, with 10 out 11 players coming from the two finalists of the tournament. Here is the whole line-up:
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Napoli

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.