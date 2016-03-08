Fabian Ruiz: Here is when Napoli plan new contract talks
17 October at 17:45Serie A giants Napoli have decided to hold new contract talks for playmaker Fabian Ruiz.
The Spaniard has been an important player for the partenopei ever since he joined the club from Real Betis in the summer of 2018. He arrived for a fee of 30 million euros and has become one of Carlo Ancelotti's most trusted players during the stay of around 14 months.
Corriere dello Sport claim that Napoli are prepared to hold talks over a new deal for the Spaniard and they have decided when to do so.
The feel that the turn of the year would be the best time to do so as it will be easier to understand where interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid currently stands in the midfielder.
Both the clubs like Fabian and Napoli are prepared to insert a release clause of around 120 million euros in the former Betis man's new deal. It is to lower the interest of the two Spanish clubs and keep Fabian for as long as possible.
His current deal expires in the summer of 2023 and Aurelio de Laurentiis feels it is the best time to tone down the risk surrounding the player's future.
