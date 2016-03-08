Fabian Ruiz:I want to play, Ancelotti made my decision easier

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz spoke at the Gazzetta dello Sport.



" I have not yet had the privilege of making by debut for Napoli, but in the meantime there is this match with the national team that can give us the qualification."



Why has he still not made his debut?



" Unfortunately I hurt myself and it delayed my debut in A, but there are no problems. It takes patience, especially when you come from outside. And while waiting to play I'm getting to know the city and I like Naples a lot. The way of experiencing football, with great passion is very similar to that of Seville and for us players it is important, you feel a warmth that I personally like and motivates me."



And where do you prefer to play ?



" I'm comfortable in any area of ​​the midfield. I do not have a specific position that I like more than another. The important thing is to have the ball. I spoke with Ancelotti and he also sees me well in different positions in the midfield. I leave the decision to him . "



Why did you choose Napoli ?



"Because they wanted me, because I liked the project, the team and the city, both Albiol and Callejon spoke to me, and because Ancelotti gave me confidence: his words were decisive. On a personal level I would like to show quickly why Napoli has focused on me."

