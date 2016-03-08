Fabian Ruiz tempted by Real Madrid; €70m ready for Napoli
04 December at 10:45The Napoli crisis also involves Fabian Ruiz, who has collapsed performance-wise in the last few weeks. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), the Spanish midfielder is tempted by the idea of joining Real Madrid.
The Bernabeu side are ready to offer Napoli €70m for the player, whose contract with the club expires in 2023 (with a current salary €1.5m). Now, everything is in the hands of President De Laurentiis.
