Fabian Ruiz tempted by Real Madrid; €70m ready for Napoli

The Napoli crisis also involves Fabian Ruiz, who has collapsed performance-wise in the last few weeks. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), the Spanish midfielder is tempted by the idea of joining Real Madrid.The Bernabeu side are ready to offer Napoli €70m for the player, whose contract with the club expires in 2023 (with a current salary €1.5m). Now, everything is in the hands of President De Laurentiis.