Fabian Ruiz: The 30 million? they motivate me

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz spoke to Brand: "I have been a great desire to start, I've been struggling for three weeks with an injury but now I'm fine with Naples, it's a very important step for my future." The 21 year old explained: "The 30 million paid for me, motivated me to do great, Naples has made an important effort and now I have to repay my trust in the field. More than fear, that money gives me the charge to prove what I'm worth."



