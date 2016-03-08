Former Juventus and Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello says Russia star Aleksandr Golovin is “worthy” enough of playing for the Serie A league winners in the summer transfer window.​Aleksandr Golovin plays for CSKA Moscow and has been linked with a move to big European clubs in the summer transfer window. The list includes the likes of Juventus and Manchester United.The 22 year old was one of the star players for his national side in the FIFA 2018 World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on his homeland. He scored a goal and set up two goals for his teammats as Russia defeated the Asian nation 5-0.“Golovin is worthy of Juventus. He has the right grit and a lot of quality. The problem is that when these players go outside Russia they have trouble adapting,” Fabio Capello said on Radio Anch’io Sport.“Until now they haven’t shown what they have in Russia when they go outside of their own borders. We’ll see for Golovin.”