Fabio Capello: “With Ronaldo, Juventus have stimulated their competitors”
15 August at 17:00Fabio Capello, former player of Juventus, Roma and Milan; and former head-coach of Real Madrid, Juventus, Milan, Roma and England, amongst others, is a well respected figure in Italian football.
Speaking to Tuttosport about the transfer window and also specifically the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move on the rest of the league, Capello had this to say:
“Juventus has strengthened for the championship but also for the Champions League: the bianconeri, buying Cristiano Ronaldo, have stimulated their competitors.
Higuain at Milan is a great blow and I also really like Caldara. Lautaro Martinez is at Inter and he has showed immediately some interesting play. Spalletti has available a number of important players: the Nerazzurri will be the real rivals of Juventus.
At Napoli, Ancelotti must be given time. Roma looks to the future and Lazio will be respected. The king of the strikersr? Ronaldo is the best striker in the world right now.”
