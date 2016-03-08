Fabio Fognini's father launches market 'bomb': 'Inter signed three top players'

Abbiamo fatto 3 acquisti che nemmeno @FBiasin Sa... 3 top players — Fufo56. (@fufo56) June 20, 2019

The father of Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini, Fulvio, who is a big Inter Milan fan, shared an indiscretion on his Twitter account about the Nerazzurri's transfer market. "We made three purchases that not even Fabrizio Biasin [a journalist] knows. Three top players," he wrote.Fognini added more clues to the identikit of the players in response to the fans who asked him questions about these three mysterious names: 'Very strong and tall players. Three foreigners, I will not say more. Are these names that the press has not revealed? Yes. My executive friend told me not to disclose for the moment. If it's done? 99%."