Fabio Paratici confirms Juventus interest in Pogba and Rabiot
20 June at 12:15Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has all but confirmed Juve's interest in signing Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot.
Both the French midfielders have been heavily linked with moves to Juventus this summer and reports have already stated that the Old Lady have been in talks over bringing them to the Allianz Stadium in Turin.
During Maurizio Sarri's first press conference as Juventus manager, Paratici was asked about the status of both of the players and he hinted at Juve's interest in signing both of them.
He said: "They are two good players. Pogba is a Manchester United player, he has given us a lot, he has grown with us, we love him. But he is a United player.
On Rabiot: "There are so many teams after Rabiot, we do our bit and we are not talking about him. We will also talk to Sarri about him."
Sky Italia have previously reported that Juventus are in talks for Paul Pogba and have held meetings with Mino Raiola about possibly signing the Manchester United midfielder. We have also exclusively learnt that Paratici has put forward a contract offer of 7 million euros a season for Rabiot, who is optimistic about joining Juve.
