Fabrizio Romano highlights Inter, Juventus and AC Milan's plans for the summer
01 April at 20:00Transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano answered questions from readers relating to the upcoming summer transfer window on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
First, Romano discussed Juventus’ plans for a goalkeeper and a striker.
"In goal the idea is to bet on Wojciech Szczesny after the renewal, Donnarumma has always been esteemed but clearly not a priority today. A first striker can come if Higuain leaves. Gabriel Jesus is a fascinating name, but Guardiola has no intention of releasing him at the moment.”
The Italian journalist then touched on Inter owned forward Mauro Icardi’s ability to fit in the Juventus squad and work well alongside Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Paratici has always esteemed Icardi very much, he’s one of his favourites. That's why the Juventus idea for July is certainly a good one, as Inter haven't counted on him since Conte arrived. Sarri also adores Icardi and he's convinced he's perfect to play with Ronaldo because of the way he occupies the area. I understand his judgement as he's been used to seeing CR7 with a striker like Benzema for years, but Juve would take Mauro more than willingly.”
He spoke about two full backs that have been linked with Inter, Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo and Chelsea’s Emerson.
"Cancelo is not a priority because Conte prefers wing backs to sacrifice and not just push, like in the case of the Manchester City full back, who is hyper offensive. They like Emerson a lot and he’s a name to keep in mind, though not the first on the list.”
Romano discussed what AC Milan would do if they sold 21-year-old Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer.
"Should he leave, a possibility not to be excluded, Milan would certainly take a goalkeeper more experienced than Plizzari. The guy has qualities and prospects but he knows he still needs to have an important experience in Serie A before he can win a move to Milan.”
He then elaborated on what goalkeepers the Rossoneri are considering as a replacement.
"Meret will leave Napoli only if he is certain about the choice of Ospina as a starter for next season. It could be a player like Sirigu, who has had exceptional seasons. But until a decision is made on Donnarumma's contract, Milan will not search for other goalkeepers. Reina won’t come back to be the starter.”
Romano touched on what is likely to happen to all of Inter’s top players currently out on loan.
"In order of probability of joining their club permanently, Perisic has a chance, Joao Mario with a discount, Lazaro and Icardi are unlikely to be redeemed. The market value for all players in the world is down with the post-Coronavirus crisis.”
He highlighted Juventus’ financial situation in view of the summer window.
"For Juve it will be important to be able to sell better than last summer when there was a bit of confusion on the exits, once the sales are completed, there will certainly be investments in the market as well.”
The Italian journalist spoke about AC Milan’s search for a new striker and the reports that they are considering Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik.
"Milik’s contract is due to expire in 2021 and that makes him attractive on the market. There are also other opportunities, it's the beginning of April and AC Milan has plenty of time to plan the purchase of its new centre forward. Nothing is decided, Milik is a candidate.”
Romano confirmed that the Nerazzurri will permanently sign Sassuolo owned midfielder Stefano Sensi and appreciate the qualities of Sassuolo’s Jeremie Boga.
"Sensi will be redeemed, there's no doubt about it. Boga is a name that intrigues Inter like so many other clubs, there won't be any loan for him, only a definitive deal.”
He didn’t think that Juventus were likely to sign either Achraf Hakimi or Harry Kane.
“Hakimi will return to Real Madrid and can also renew his contract. Harry Kane is not a player Juventus are considering today.”
Romano revealed which parts of the Inter squad will be most focused on in the transfer window.
"On the wings for sure, in midfield there will be at least one reinforcement while in attack everything will depend on Lautaro.”
Finally, Romano spoke about Juventus’ goals for the midfield.
"Milinkovic-Savic costs as much today as Pogba, but he earns much less. It’s a potential advantage but dealing with Lotito is very tough. It won't be easy. It's certainly a welcome name, but Juve will try to take Pogba in midfield as long as they have a margin.”
Apollo Heyes
