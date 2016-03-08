Fabrizio Romano reveals the current transfer market positions of AC Milan, Juve, Inter, Lazio & Roma
22 April at 19:00Italian journalist and transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano discussed the latest rumours and discussions on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com earlier today.
First, he discussed if Inter may look to sign Edin Dzeko due to Roma’s financial concerns.
“At the moment Inter are looking for Dzeko and Roma are calm about their situation, they don't intend to sell him. Fonseca considers him essential.”
The journalist then spoke about Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and if he’ll leave Lazio this summer.
“Only for €100 million in cash. Lotito doesn't want any exchanges or anything else, he wants to keep him at all costs for the year of the Champions League.”
Romano touched on Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and if Barcelona will sell him to Inter or Juventus.
"Juve was never enthusiastic about the idea of signing Vidal, he was proposed in January and nothing happened. Inter are now focused on other deals but don’t rule out them coming back to the player later, in the context of the speeches with Barça. He’s no longer an obsession as he was in January.”
He highlighted how unlikely it is that either Radja Nainggolan or Mauro Icardi will join AC Milan in the summer.
"At the moment neither. Icardi has wages outside the budget and also a demanding cost, Nainggolan is not an Elliott project idea due to his age.”
Romano confirmed that Inter are talking to Jan Vertonghen but haven’t closed the deal yet.
"The agents have been talking about him for some time now with Inter who will have to make a decision on him. He is not a first choice but an opportunity.”
The journalist also confirmed that Chelsea haven’t spoke to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agents.
"No, so far Chelsea hasn't contacted Donnarumma. His sale remains possible, but everything will go through the contract."
Romano suggested that Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici does appreciate the qualities of Gabriel Jesus but a deal is unlikely.
"Paratici has liked him a lot since he played for Palmeiras. The problem is Guardiola. He has no intention of losing him.”
He revealed that Inter aren’t interested in Atalanta’s Timothy Castagne.
"No, he's not in Inter’s sights."
Romano spoke about Belgian defender Zinho Vanheusden and whether he’ll return to Inter in the summer.
"He's on his way to a new loan."
Finally, Romano confirmed that Juventus won’t sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe.
"It's practically impossible to bring Mbappe to Italy this summer.”
Apollo Heyes
