Faggiano, Parma: Inter target blocked until July?

Dejan Kulusevski stays in Parma until the end of the season. That is the current word of the crusader Daniele Faggiano who, on the sidelines of the 'Fairplay & Football' event, talks about the midfielder on loan from Atalanta and followed insistently by Inter : "Since we were good at catching him when no one wanted him, the teams who want it now will have to wait until July 1st to buy him".The statement comes in wake of the sensational performances from Dejan, who has become an integral part in Parma's developing season. The 19-year-old, born in Swedan, has made 17 appearances for the club this season, scoring 2 goals.Anthony Privetera