Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella is reportedly wanted by Serie A newcomers Parma. The contract of the 35-year-old expires in 2019 and Sampdoria do not seem willing to offer him a new deal.According to our sources Quagliarella would like to remain at the club and sign a new contract but the Blucerchiati have not offered him a new deal.If the Italian striker receives an offer of a multiple-year contract he could decide to move on and leave the Marassi in the summer.