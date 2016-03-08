Falcao: "AC Milan? I liked Milanello, but I have a contract"
02 June at 09:50After the friendly Egypt-Colombia, Radamel Falcao commented on the rumours about Milan.
"Contact with Milan? I have read and listened to what the newspapers said but I want to loosen myself from these rumours, I have a contract with Monaco and now I'm thinking about the World Cup.
"I liked Milanello, they treated us very well, it's very nice."
READ MORE: All the latest AC Milan news
READ MORE: All the latest AC Milan news
Go to comments