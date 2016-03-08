Falcao eager to move to Galatasaray despite no agreement

Veteran striker Radamel Falcao is eager to move to Turkish club Galatasaray before the end of the ongoing transfer window.

The AS Monaco front man has been linked with a move away from France and has attracted interest from Turkey where Galatasaray are interested in acquiring the services of the former Atletico Madrid striker.

Falcao himself is keen on the move but the deal is far from complete as there is no agreement between both clubs.

Monaco want €5 million for the 33-year-old whereas the Turkish outfit is only interested in signing the former Manchester United striker for free.

