Colombian international Radamel Falcao had this to say about AC Milan as he spoke to Premium Sport:"I heard about Milan's interest in me. It is an honor that a club like that wants me. I have been following Italian football of late and I know that AC Milan are the second best team in the world in terms of UCL trophies. Even so, I currently play for Monaco and I am fully focused on the Colombian national team. I do like the Serie A let's see...".