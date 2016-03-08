Falcao transfer hint? Monaco star arrives in Italy ahead of Lazio-Milan

Radamel Falcao arrived in Rome yesterday, Il Corriere dello Sport reoports. The Colombian striker spent a few hours in the Italian capital but didn't manage to remain unnoticed. Tonight, Lazio and AC Milan play the Coppa Italia semi-finals at the Olimpico and according to the Rome-based paper the visit of Falcao could be a transfer hint given that the Colombian will leave Monaco at the end of the season despite his contract expiring in 2020.



Both AC Milan and Lazio had previously been linked with signing the talented and experienced striker and both clubs are on very good terms with his agent Jorge Mendes. The only problem regarding a possible transfer of Falcao to AC Milan and Lazio is his € 10 million-a-year contract with Monaco.