Family of Man United target meets Ancelotti, Mexican has agreement with PSG
11 May at 13:55The family of Napoli, Man United and Paris Saint-Germain target Hirving Lozano has met Carlo Ancelotti in Naples.
Reports have previously stated that Napoli have reached an agreement with the entourage of Lozano for the player and they are the closest to signing him. But the same outlet that reported it- Il Mattino, has said that Lozano's family was in Naples in the last few days.
The family took a tour of the whole city and even went sight seeing. After all of it, Lozano's father met Carlo Ancelotti, who praised the Mexican star and told him about how he wants the player at Napoli.
The reason though, for this meeting isn't the fact that Napoli have an agreement for the player. But its because PSG have an agreement for Lozano and Napoli are trying their best to take him away from the Parisiens.
PSG's agreement though, has hit a snag for the time being though. Because to make room for Lozano, they have to sell a striker. PSV want a fee of over 40 million euros for the winger.
