Famous football agent Claudio Anellucci has criticized PSG for trying to spend 100 million euros on Napoli star Allan.Anellucci was talking to RMC Sport in show recently and he was asked about PSG's attempts at signing Allan. Anelluci said: "We were faced with total madness: if I have to spend 100 million euros I do it for a player who improves the standard, which Allan does not."The Napoli midfielder is very strong but it would have been madness on the part of the PSG. Napoli should regret it because with 70-80 million they could buy good players."