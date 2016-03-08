Fan given prison sentence for racially abusing Mo Salah

A fan has been given a prison sentence for reportedly racially abusing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.



According to an Evening Standard report, Gary Hyland, a 32-year-old Englishman, was sentenced to six weeks in prison for repeated insults via social networks to the Egyptian forward.



On 6 August, the man published 6 photos of Salah, one of which with an explosive jacket, insulting the player and insulting the entire Muslim community.



Liverpool fans have reported him, and Hyland has pleaded guilty before the police. Now he will be kept under observation and will serve some accessory penalties.