Fan given prison sentence for racially abusing Mo Salah

31 August at 19:45
A fan has been given a prison sentence for reportedly racially abusing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

According to an Evening Standard report, Gary Hyland, a 32-year-old Englishman, was sentenced to six weeks in prison for repeated insults via social networks to the Egyptian forward.
 
On 6 August, the man published 6 photos of Salah, one of which with an explosive jacket, insulting the player and insulting the entire Muslim community. 

Liverpool fans have reported him, and Hyland has pleaded guilty before the police. Now he will be kept under observation and will serve some accessory penalties. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.