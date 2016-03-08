Fan handed 3-year Daspo for racially abusing Roma defender

Bene denuncia e daspo per 3 anni all’autore dei commenti razzisti contro il difensore della @OfficialASRoma #JuanJesus. Nel calcio e a @Roma non c’è spazio per odio razziale e discriminazioni. — Virginia Raggi (@virginiaraggi) October 10, 2019

A fan has now been handed a 3-year long Daspo for racially abusing Roma defender Juan Jesus.The author of the vicious racist insults was reported by Roma who had also taken steps to remove him from the stadium for life. The 36-year-old from Civitavecchia was denounced by Digos police for threats aggravated by racial hatred and stalking, as well as being held for three years.Satisfied with the result obtained, the mayor of Rome- Virginia Raggi tweeted that there is no room for racism in football in Italy: