Fans react as Higuain and Jorginho score for Chelsea against Fulham

Tbh, other than his goal, Higuain's been awful today. Cue a hat-trick. — Charlie Fitzherbert (@CharlieFitzh) March 3, 2019

Higuain has had plenty of chances to score at least three goals — Wil, with ONE L (@IAmWil_) March 3, 2019

Kovacic is so much better than jorginho at CDM — UglyFoB (@AaronCiaccio) March 3, 2019

Agree. Jorginho is use to the sideways safe passing style, like it is in Italy. He will adapt to the PL and realise we play forward attacking football which means passing forwards or long balls. — CHRISUTD (@ChrisUTD83) March 3, 2019

