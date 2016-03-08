Fans react as Higuain and Jorginho score for Chelsea against Fulham

03 March at 17:25

With both Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho having scored for Chelsea in the game against Fulham, the Blues fans have reacted to the goals that have been scored by two players that Maurizio Sarri has signed since he arrived.

This comes after both the players have been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism from the fans, as Chelsea are currently 6th in the league behind Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

One of the fans said that bar the goal, Higuain has been disappointing in the game. 
    Another felt that the Argentine should have scored a hat-trick instead of just the one goal.  For Jorginho, one of the fans said that despite the goal, Mateo Kovacic would be better playing where the Italian does. Another felt that Jorginho would soon adapt completely to life in England.

