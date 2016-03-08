According to The Daily Star, Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by sectors of fans to get manager Maurizo Sarri sacked after his sides 3-1 loss away to Lazio in the league.

The loss saw Juventus remain in 2nd position on the Serie A tables, two points behind in form rivals Inter, and now only lead 3rd placed Lazio by 3 points following the defeat on Saturday.



The defeat was the first of the season for the bianconeri, who are now looking at an injury-ridden list of players coming into a busy time of year.



Supporters have even turned to Ronaldo to get Sarri sacked as a desperate plea.



One said: “Sarri not playing to Ronaldo’s strengths, get him sacked.”



Another said: “Sack Sarri and sign Pochettino, Sarri doesn't deserve Ronaldo.”



“Sack Sarri ffs, he's ruining Ronaldo,” a third quipped.



Sarri's 4-3-3 system is well known for using only one striker, but with the firepower of Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain on the books, it has become difficult for Sarri to satisfy each of the three's playing time requests.



Anthony Privetera