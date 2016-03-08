Fassone and Mirabelli to meet AC Milan owners today
17 July at 09:45AC Milan CEO Massimiliano Mirabelli and the club's sporting director Marco Fassone arrived in London yesterday and are set to hold a meeting with the club's new owners today.
Milan's financial situation has gone haywire over the last few weeks and the club's ownership changed hands after Yonghong Li failed to pay a hedge fund of 32 million euros, which led to Elliot Fund taking over the club.
Corriere dello Sport report that both Fassone and Mirabelli arrived in London yesterday evening and are expected to hold talks with Elliot Fund later today.
This week will be very crucial in the club's future and the meeting today will help the owners and both Fassone and Mirabelli know more about how the club will go about its business in the transfer market.
Rumors have been saying that Fassone and Mirabelli will be sacked and Corriere dello Sport confirm that they could be told about their axing in the meeting today itself.
It is said that Milan have no budget to make signings currently and will have to sell players to buy new ones.
