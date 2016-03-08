Fassone: ‘CAS' response tomorrow’
19 July at 19:25AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone has talked to Sky Sport after his appeal against Uefa’s Europa League ban.
Fassone has spoken with the CAS for 90 minutes and their response is expected to be delivered tomorrow.
“It was a very intense day”, Fassone said.
“We’ve been here since 9.30 am and there was lot of time to listen to us. I have the feeling that the members of CAS have heard well the details of our plan. They have all the elements to make a good judgment.”
Elliott’s member Erick Tuill also attended the hearing: “It was important to have his back”, Fassone said.
“We expect the response for tomorrow.”
AC Milan's shareholder meeting will take place this coming Saturday. Carlo Scaroni will be named new President and both Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli could be replaced by Elliott. The American Fund has revealed to have a long-term plan to restore the club's financial stability.
