Fassone deals blow to Man Utd's Bonucci hopes
02 July at 17:25AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone has ruled out the possibility of Leonardo Bonucci leaving the club this summer, amidst rumors linking him with a move to Manchester United.
Bonucci joined AC Milan from rivals Juventus in what was a shocking transfer last summer for a fee of 42 million euros. While Bonucci did struggle in the first half of the season, he became a very important part of the side in the second half of the season under Rino Gattuso.
Marco Fassone was recently handed charge of AC Milan's Facebook page to answer fans' questions on the social media platform. In a question about the future of Bonucci, he said: "Leo is our captain, he is not one of the players we are discussing or negotiating. He is one of the team's strong points and he will stay with us for a long time."
It was reported last week that Manchester United are keeping an eye on Bonucci, with Milan subjected to a European ban.
